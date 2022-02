Freestyle Skiing

‘She stomps it!’ – Team GB's ‘fantastic’ Kirsty Muir delivers special run to reach final at Beijing Winter Olympics

British duo Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes comfortably reached the women’s freeski slopestyle final as Eileen Gu finished third in qualifying. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:28, 40 minutes ago