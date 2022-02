Freestyle Skiing

‘Pressure has shifted to the judges!’ – Eileen Gu just misses out on gold after ‘hard’ decision at Winter Olympics

Mathilde Gremaud claimed silver in the slopestyle at Pyeongchang 2018, but went one better in Beijing as a score of 86.56 was enough to beat 18-year-old Eileen Gu by just 0.33 points. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:52, 2 hours ago