Freestyle Skiing

'Who is the f***ing judge?' - Fury at 'big drama' as ski cross medallist demoted at Beijing Winter Olympics

Warning: Expletives. 'Who is the f***ing judge?' - There is fury at some 'big drama' by the finish line as ski cross medallist, Switzerland’s Fanny Smith, was relegated from third to fourth after a lengthy video review at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:32, 40 minutes ago