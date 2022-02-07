Kirsty Muir will compete in the big air final after progressing beyond Monday’s qualifying round at Big Air Shougang.

The 17-year-old Brit had one foot in the final after her first run scoring an impressive 89.25, but still had work to do to book her spot.

Ad

She followed up her blistering start with a second run, scoring 67, and a third which produced a respectable 68.25, totalling 157.50 which was enough to qualify in seventh place.

Beijing 2022 'Great poise' - GB's Gerken Schofield impresses with moguls performance 14 HOURS AGO

Team GB compatriot Katie Summerhayes, 26, missed out by one place finishing 13th overall.

Her first run saw her score a disappointing 63.75 and despite a slightly better score of 69.25 on her second attempt, her third run that scored 67.25 wasn’t enough and caused her to miss out on a shot of gold by eight points.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Gerken Schofield proud of 'incredible' eighth place in women's moguls final 15 HOURS AGO