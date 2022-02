Freestyle Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Absolute hero’ Kirsty Muir says she is ‘all good’ after stunning Olympic debut

Team GB’s 17-year-old Kirsty Muir made a name for herself at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games with an exciting performance in the women’s freestyle skiing big air final. Muir finished fifth whilst there was a gold medal for host’s China as Gu scooped the top prize in extraordinary style.

