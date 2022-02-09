Birk Ruud won gold medal in the freestyle skiing big air final at Big Air Shougang.

The Norwegian was last out for the opening run and delivered a massive 95.75 to send him top of the group.

Ad

He followed up his first attempt with another 90-plus score, producing a run worth 92 points leaving the 21-year-old in pole position to snatch gold with a run to spare.

Beijing 2022 Stevenson wins big air silver six years after shattering skull in 30 places 29 MINUTES AGO

Ruud’s final run was a victory one as the newly-crowned Olympic champion.

USA’s Colby Stevenson finished in silver medal place after a stunning double 1800 on his third attempt landed him a spot on the podium, whilst Swede Henrik Harlaut knocked compatriot and current world champion Oliwer Magnusson out of the top three to secure bronze.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'I’m a bit behind on my work' - Muir jokes about schoolwork worries 7 HOURS AGO