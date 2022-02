Freestyle Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Drama! Drama! Drama!’ – Re-live Eileen Gu’s remarkable Olympic Games

Eileen Gu was the star of the Olympic Games. She collected three medals – two golds, in the halfpipe and the big air – and a silver in slopestyle. Re-live her remarkable Games here.

