Eileen Gu, Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes will have to wait for the chance to impress in the women’s freeski slopestyle after Sunday’s qualifiers were postponed due to bad weather.

The first qualifying run had been set to start at 02:00 GMT but was initially delayed due to heavy snow – the first to fall in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Games.

With no sign of the skies clearing, the qualifiers were later postponed as the skiers made their way down from the hill.

China’s freestyle skiing sensation Gu had been set to begin her quest for a second Olympic gold after claiming the women’s big air title in Beijing, where she beat France's Tess Ledeux and Mathilde Gremaud to the top spot.

The 18-year-old is also due to compete in the women’s freeski halfpipe, with qualification taking place on Thursday, 17 February at 01:30 GMT.

Team GB’s youngest athlete in Beijing Kirsty Muir is looking to reach her second final of the Games following her impressive performance in the big air final, where she finished fifth.

“It was an amazing competition and the level was just insane, it feels amazing to be competing against these girls,” the 17-year-old said.

Muir qualified for Tuesday’s final after finishing seventh in qualifying the previous day, whilst GB compatriot Katie Summerhayes missed out by one place.

---

