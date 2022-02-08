If there was any doubt that Eileen Gu is one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Winter Olympics, that can surely be put to rest now - after she broke the internet in China.

After winning what she hopes will be the first of three golds of the Games by taking victory in big air, the freestyle skier and model was flooded by congratulatory messages - which temporarily crashed social media channel Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

On her final run, Gu landed a 1620 trick which she had never before attempted in competition, handing her victory by just 0.75 points ahead of Tess Ledeux of France.

"That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever -- of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened," Gu told Olympics.com after the win.

As one of the most talented freestyle skiers on the planet, Gu was always going to have the spotlight on her, but that is amplified given she is American born and bred, but competing for China at the Games.

Questions on whether she still has dual nationality have been dodged, but Chinese authorities have been quick to congratulate the California native.

"We are glad to hear that Gu Ailing, a Beijing athlete, won a precious gold medal for the Chinese sports delegation and honoured for the country with her perfect performance in the final of the women's freestyle ski platform at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games," said the Beijing Municipal Government and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Beijing Committee.

Gu has quickly become a huge star in China and her stock will continue to rise when she takes part in the halfpipe and slopestyle competitions.

