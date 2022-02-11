Great Britain's bid to get on the medal table at the Winter Olympics in Beijing has suffered a further blow, after freestyle skier Izzy Atkin withdrew from the Games.

The 23-year-old became Team GB's first confirmed winner of an Olympic skiing medal when she claimed bronze in slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018, but she was in a race against time for the Beijing Games after breaking her pelvis before Christmas.

Atkin was initially picked for two events while she was recovering from the injury. She had already pulled out of big air and it has now been confirmed that she will miss the slopestyle too.

"Following the withdrawal of Izzy Atkin from the freestyle ski big air competition, it is now confirmed she will also not compete in the slopestyle event starting on February 13," said a tweet from Team GB.

Atkin had looked to have won her fitness battle, posting a video on Instagram five days ago showing her in training and going through her rehab, while saying that she was about to get on a flight to China.

At that point, Atkin said: "If I'm being completely honest I didn't expect to be where I'm at today but I've tried to stay positive throughout this entire process and take it each day at a time.

"I would be lying if I said it was easy...this rehab has taken everything I've got, both physically and mentally. But I'm forever grateful for my body and skiing for taking me to extraordinary places and constantly allowing me to push my limits".

Team GB have not confirmed whether Atkin has had a setback after arriving in China. Her sister, Zoe, is a medal contender in the halfpipe competition which starts on Thursday.

