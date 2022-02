Freestyle Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Got to get those gains in’ – Eileen Gu munches on snack after Run 2 of slopestyle qualification

Eileen Gu landed her second run during freeski slopestyle qualification and then immediately cracked on with a snack. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

00:00:38, 3 hours ago