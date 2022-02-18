Eileen Gu says she "cannot believe" the records she has broken on her way to becoming a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

The American-born Gu has been one of the most high-profile athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics where she chose to represent China, her mother's country of birth.

The 18-year-old's celebrity transcended her sport, with a massive social medial following adding to the weight of expectation on the young superstar.

But Gu met and exceeded all expectations, winning gold in both the big air and halfpipe events, and adding a silver in the freestyle skiing for good measure.

Those golds made her the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing, and she is also the first action sports athlete to win three medals in the same Olympics.

And Gu herself is struggling to comprehend what she has accomplished in the past fortnight.

"I cannot believe it," she told Eurosport. "Looking back, thinking to myself, two-time Olympic gold medallist, three-time medallist, youngest female free-ski gold medallist, first action sports athlete to win three medals in the same Olympics.

"All these records and labels, I can´t believe that it's me. That's me, I did that.

"It hasn't fully registered right now. I'm so happy, I'm so honoured, I'm so proud and I'm so, so grateful to be here.

"And thank-you to skiing."

