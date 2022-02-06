Leonie Gerken Schofield has paid tribute to her grandfather following her Olympic run in the women's moguls.

Gerken Schofield failed to qualify for the finals but looked elated after finishing her run in qualifying 2, having not finished in qualifying 1.

And she dedicated her Olympic run to her grandfather, who died last year after contracting Covid.

"My grandpa past away from Covid a year ago," she said in an emotional interview on discovery+.

"It means a lot to be here, for him. I just wanted to do it for him."

Her sister, Makayla, qualified for the finals and is through to Finals 2 after finishing ninth.

And Leonie said just being in Beijing with her 'meant the world'.

"I'm really proud of my sister, she's skied amazing," added Leonie.

"We inspire each other, we push each other, and to be here with her means the world."

