Freestyle Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Incredible human being!’ – Eileen Gu ‘in a league of her own’ as she makes halfpipe final

Chinese superstar Eileen Gu outlined why she is the hot favourite for a second gold at Beijing 2022 when comfortably topping the women’s freeski qualifying. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago