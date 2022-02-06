Jakara Anthony has taken gold in the women's moguls final with a dominant run.

Anthony produced by far the best run of the competition for a score of 83.09, with the USA's Jaelin Kauf taking silver with a score of 80.28.

The Russian Olympic Committees's Anastasiia Smirnova took bronze with 77.72.

Anthony's medal is Australia's first gold of the games.

Team GB's Makayla Gerken Schofield was knocked out of the second final after failing to make the top six.

