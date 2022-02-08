In her first Olympics appearance, Kirsty Muir finished fifth in the big air final after an impressive debut from the youngest Team GB athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old scored a huge first run of 90.25 to propel herself to the top of the leaderboard, and followed it up with a decent second run worth 78.75, enough to maintain her pole position status.

On her third run the attempted a switch bio 1080 - spinning it off axis but throwing it forward instead of backward - but unfortunately after a fantastic effort was unable to stick the landing and only managed her lowest score of 15.50.

Muir qualified for Tuesday’s final after finishing seventh in qualifying the previous day, whilst GB compatriot Katie Summerhayes missed out by one place.

There was a touching moment as Eileen Gu was confirmed as gold medal winner on home snow.

The 18-year-old Chinese athlete produced a remarkable 93.75 on her first run, followed up with a 88.50, but outdid herself to claim gold with a final effort scoring a colossal 94.

France’s Tess Ledeux took silver whilst Mathilde Gremaud, representing Switzerland, secured bronze.

The gap was tight between Ledeux and Gu, with less than a point separating the two at the top of the pile.

Ledeux, 20, matched Gu’s huge final attempt of 94.50 on her first run, with an equally impressive 93 on her second effort, but Gu edged just in front by 0.75.

