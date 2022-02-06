Makayla Gerken Schofield is through to the finals of the women's moguls at Beijing 2022 but her sister Leonie misses out.

Makayla could not better her run from Qualifying 1 on Thursday but her score was enough to put her through in seventh place in Q2, qualifying alongside the rest of the top 10 from Wednesday.

Ad

But her sister Leonie will not be racing in the final later on Sunday after finishing 17th.

Beijing 2022 Wallberg shocks favourite Kingsbury to claim moguls gold medal at Beijing 2022 21 HOURS AGO

After failing to finish her run in Q1, she managed to complete the course this time but her score of 62.06 was not good enough to see her through to the final.

Canadian 19-year-old Sofiane Gagnon topped Q2 and will race in the finals alongside compatriot and 2014 silver medallist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe who also made it through.

‘Oh no!’ – Gerken Schofield faceplants in moguls crash

- - -

Watch every moment of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Unbelievable!' - Wallberg is stunned as he is declared moguls gold medallist A DAY AGO