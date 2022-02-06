Makayla Gerken Schofield said she is proud of an "incredible" eighth place finish in women's moguls after becoming the first Briton to reach the Olympic finals of the event.

Gerken Schofield progressed through the qualifying round and through to Finals 2.

While failing to reach Finals 3 and challenge for medals, she could hardly comprehend her own achievement after the event.

"I am struggling to believe it," Gerken Schofield told the BBC.

"I had so much fun out there. Eighth place is absolutely incredible.

"It has been a while since I enjoyed skiing but tonight felt incredible. Skiing those bumps, just the feeling - I have no words. I don't know how we (the family) are going to celebrate. It all still feels so surreal.

"My brother (Tom, who missed out on qualifying for Beijing in the men's event) is probably jumping around in the living room with my parents because I have so many messages. I will probably call them and there might be a few tears."

Jakara Anthony took gold.

