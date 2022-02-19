The New Zealand team performed the Haka, albeit in winter clothing, after Nico Porteous secured gold in the men’s halfpipe final.

It also doubled the country’s total Winter Olympics medal haul - which was cause enough for celebration.

So in -25C, the New Zealand team decked out in full Arctic gear, performed the Haka in celebration of Porteous’ victory.

"I'm so, so happy and I'm currently over the moon," Porteous said after clinching gold with a run which earned him a score of 93.00. "I still can't really believe it."

Porteous' older brother Miguel finished in 11th place, and Nico was delighted to compete alongside his sibling.

"I think that's anyone's dream,” Nico said. “Especially in those moments, I'll never forget something like that. That's a lifetime memory that will never go away," Nico said.

"[I'm] really proud to call him my brother."

