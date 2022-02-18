Ryan Regez won gold in the ski cross big final, whilst compatriot Alex Fiva finished second, and Sergey Ridzik claimed bronze medal.

After finishing 31st in the qualifying round and 2.9 seconds off the pace, Team GB’s Ollie Davies was placed in a difficult seed for the 1/8 finals. Davies struggled to catch-up after an early mistake forced him towards the back of the pack, which ultimately saw him face elimination.

There was a photo finish in the first quarter-final between Simone Deromedis and Fiva, whilst the race itself was under review as the pair made contact with each other throughout the race in a battle for first. After a lengthy review, both athletes were given the green light with Fiva in first.

Another photo finish showed Reece Howden finish second to Canadian compatriot Brady Leman in the second quarter-final, whilst Erik Mobaerg and Francois Place comfortably qualified in the third. Switzerland’s Regez and Ausatria’s Johannes Rohrweck made up the remaining semi-final places.

In an exciting first semi-final Fiva recovered from third to qualify for the final in first, but for the second time the race went to review due to contact being made around the track between Ridzik, Deromedis and Leman. The race stood and the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Sergey Ridzik qualified alongside Fiva.

In a less dramatic second semi-final, Regez and Mobaerg qualified for the final, as Switzerland were guaranteed a medal.

Deromedis edged Leman to finish fifth, whilst Rohrweck could only manage seventh and Francois Place ended the day in eight.

In a Swiss one-two, world cup tour leader Regez ran out winner in the big final, with teammate Fiva finished closely in second place. Mobaerg earned bronze whilst Ridzik secured silver.

