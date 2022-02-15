Andri Ragettli came out on top of the freeski slopestyle qualifications with a field-best score of 85.08 as he headed into Wednesday's final.

He was joined by big air gold medallist 21-year-old Birk Ruud, and American rider Nicholas Goepper who proceeded in the top three positions.

Team GB’s James Woods was forced to pull out of qualification after suffering damage to his back during the big air competition and slopestyle training.

He took to Instagram on Monday night to confirm his condition, but insisted he would still be fit enough to ride on Tuesday morning.

He was absent on the slopes though, and it was confirmed he would be forfeiting the event altogether after struggling with a back injury sustained in the big air qualifiers.

Team USA duo Colby Stevenon and Alexander Hall qualified in fifth and sixth place respectively, whilst Sweden’s Jesper Tjader edged just ahead in fourth place.

Tjader’s team mate Oliwer Magnusson - who finished fourth in the big air final - will be hoping to score higher in the gold medal run, after scraping through in 12th place with a score of 73.46, narrowly beaten by Canadian Max Moffatt and Swiss rider Fabian Boesch.

Ben Barclay qualified in seventh place, whilst Kim Gusber of Switzerland and Austria’s Matej Svancer made up the remaining qualifying positions after missing out on the big air final.

