William Feneley, Team GB's sole representative in the men's moguls, missed out on the final after finishing 17th in the second qualifying.
Sweden's Felix Olofsson led the second qualifying and secured his place in the final alongside the rest of the top 10.
Ad
They join the top 10 finishers from Thursday's first qualifying run for Saturday's final.
Beijing 2022
Frenzel tests positive as Team Germany hit by wave of Covid-19 cases
Japan's Hiroshima Ikuma, a medal hopeful who was widely expected to qualify in the first, has now earned his place in the final.
- Thingnes Boe leads Norway to thrilling mixed biathlon relay gold
- Beijing 2022 LIVE! - Double gold for Norway, world record for Dutch
But his countryman Matsuda So will not be joining him after a poor second run.
American 19-year-old Nick Page is also among the finalists after a huge improvement on his first run.
- - -
Watch every moment of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on discovery+
Beijing 2022
Gu uses huge following to spread love for sport and inspire others
Beijing 2022
‘Oh no!’ – Gerken Schofield faceplants in moguls crash
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad