Team GB's William Feneley missed out on the top ten of the first qualifying for the men's moguls final, scoring 70.23 to finish 21st.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury's 81.15 topped qualification ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg.

And Benjamin Cavet, who grew up in Britain before moving to France at the age of ten, finished third and qualifies for the finals along with the rest of the top ten.

But the big shock was two-time world champion Ikuma Horishima; a mistake off the second jump allowing him just 16th place.

He will have to wait until Saturday, along with Feneley, for another shot at qualification.

Feneley is Team GB's only representative in the competition after Tom Gerken Schofield narrowly missed out on selection.

His sisters, Makayla Gerken Schofield and Leonie Gerken Schofield raced earlier on Thursday but both missed out on top ten spots . They will race again on Sunday for a chance to qualify for the finals.

