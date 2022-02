Freestyle Skiing

Winter Olympics - Makayla and Leonie Gerken Schofield on Leonie's tribute to grandpa going viral

Makayla and Leonie Gerken Schofield reflected on their memorable Moguls appearances for Team GB. Leonie has already made headlines following her emotional post-run live interview talking about dedicating her run to her grandpa, who passed away due to Covid 19 complications.

