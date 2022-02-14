Xu Mengtao was overcome with joy on home soil after emerging victorious in the women’s freestyle aerials, as her superb final score of 108.61 claimed a gold medal in a thrilling event at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

She went one better than the silver medal she earned in Sochi eight years ago to dethrone Hanna Huskova, who took home a silver medal for Belarus by scoring 107.95.

The execution was not perfect in that all-important final jump, but her landing score of 7.8 ultimately proved to be crucial in that triple twisting, triple back somersault to claim top spot. She burst into tears of joy when the last competitor failed to match her score, screaming out her disbelief at becoming Olympic champion.

Xu showed her intent straight away with a superb score in her first jump of 103.89, meaning she had the luxury of electing not to do a second jump, knowing it was enough to take the Chinese skier into the final.

The podium was completed by the USA’s Megan Nick, who got the bronze medal with a score of 93.76.

It was a result which ripped up the form book from the opening two jumps, with Ashley Caldwell cruising to the final after two outstanding scores of 103.92 and 105.60. But her disappointing final score of 83.71 after a poor landing was only good enough for a fourth-place finish.

Australia remained optimistic of achieving podium finishes in this event with Danielle Scott and Laura Peel, but it was a disappointing event for the duo, with Scott’s best score of 71.23 not enough to progress to the final.

Peel fared slightly better to secure fourth in the top six final qualification places with a second jump score of 100.02, but was ultimately left frustrated in the final itself, landing awkwardly to get a final score of 78.56.

While there was joy for Xu, the same could not be said for her compatriot Fanyu Kong. She finished last in the final after being caught out by the trick tail wind and subsequently seeing herself faceplant into the snow. Her score of 59.67 meant Fanyu finished last in the final.

Freestyle skiing continues with the women's freeski slopestyle final on Tuesday.

