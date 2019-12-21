Brilliant Bowman storms to Secret Garden gold

The 27-year-old scored 91.50 points, seeing off five American skiers at Secret Garden to move level at the top of the overall World Cup standings.

Aaron Blunck, who also has 240 World Cup points in the overall standings, secured silver, just 0.75 points off Bowman, while Lyman Currier took bronze.

In the women's event, 19-year-old Valeriya Demidova took the top spot with 92.50 points, beating Canada's Rachael Karker.

Demidova, who also took bronze at Secret Garden in 2017, won by 3.75 points, while China's Li Fanghui was third.

Demidova now sits top of the overall standings, five points clear of China's Zhang Kexin, who was fourth on Saturday.

