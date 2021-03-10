Maxim Burov successfully defended his World Championship title, with a flawless performance in the men's aerials in Almaty. The 22-year-old continued his dominance this season, winning his second global title to add to the five World Cup golds he has secured from just six events this year. His win marked the fourth gold of the championships for the Russian Olympic Committee, who are operating under the team name Russian Ski Federation in line with World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions. Burov scored 135 in the final, beating USA's Christopher Lillis to the top step of the podium by just 1.5 points. Russia's Pavel Krotov took the bronze medal, a further six points back. Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing Smirnova claims maiden World Championship gold in Almaty 19 HOURS AGO

Freestyle Skiing Laffont adds moguls world gold to ever-growing resume YESTERDAY AT 18:19