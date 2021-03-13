Great Britain's Zoe Atkin won the first medal of her senior career by bagging freestyle skiing halfpipe bronze at the World Championships in Aspen.

The 18-year-old qualified second for the final in the United States and made the most of her medal potential to take her place on the podium in a breakthrough Championships.

Atkin, younger sister of Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin, saved the best until last with a score of 90.50 in her final run.

Her second-run score of 89.00 would also have been enough for a medal but Atkin wasn’t going to be left wondering, coming within three points of top spot in the halfpipe event.

Gold went to Gu Ailing Eileen, whose haul of 93.00 saw her add a World Championship title to her two X Games crowns.

And the American-born Chinese skier achieved the feat without the need for skis, arriving in Aspen with a broken hand – a setback that should have hindered, not helped, her preparation.

Lead qualifier Rachael Karker took home silver – denying Atkin second step on the podium in the process – with a score of 91.74 from her final attempt.

"I definitely was really struggling on qualifier day and during training and that shook up my confidence a little," Gu, who had qualified seventh earlier in the week, told FIS.

"But dropping in for the final I was really feeling it, and Aspen Snowmass is always so amazing."

The medal marks China’s first of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, which are being held in four different locations across the world.

Sportsbeat 2021

