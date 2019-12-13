British 16-year-old Zoe Atkin wins World Cup halfpipe in Copper Mountain

The 16-year-old becomes only the second British winner of a World Cup halfpipe, following in the footsteps of Rowan Cheshire’s win in 2014, while Atkin’s victory comes in just her third World Cup start.

Zoe Atkin of Great Britain looks on during the Women's Freeskiing Halfpipe Final on December 13, 2019 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Atkin finished in first place.Getty Images

Atkin is the sister of Izzy Atkin, Great Britain’s first Olympic ski medallist, and showed her potential with a superb opening run that scored 87.75 – a score that clearly took even Atkin herself by surprise.

Atkin made her first World Cup appearance last season and has been competing on the Rev Tour, a development Tour in the USA for athletes between the ages of 13 and 19.

United States’ Brita Sigourney was the closest challenger, while Canadian Rachael Karker, who qualified in first position, finish on the podium in third.

Rachael Karker of Canada third place, Zoe Atkin of Great Britain first place, Brita Sigourney of the United States second place celebrate on the podium after the Women's Freeskiing Halfpipe Final on December 13, 2019 in Copper Mountain, ColoradoGetty Images

Watch all three of Atkin's runs in Copper Mountain