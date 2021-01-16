Russian world champion Maxim Burov and Australia's Laura Peel made it two wins from two in this season's Freestyle Ski World Cup aerials competition with victories in Yaroslavl, Russia.

Burov secured the victory on home soil, his seventh individual World Cup success, with a score of 127.60 points.

That was 6.79 more than compatriot Pavel Krotov in second with Burov's air, form and landing all gaining higher marks.

Switzerland's Noe Roth completed the podium with a score of 120.36.

The result means Burov continues to lead the aerials standings on 200 points, 40 ahead of Krotov and 100 clear of Roth.

Meanwhile, Peel survived a bad landing to edge America's Ashley Caldwell into second by just 0.36 points.

The Australian, who scored 96.59, had a better jump to thank for the win - with Russia's Liubov Nikitina third on 93.41.

Peel now has a commanding lead at the top of the standings of 91 points to nearest challenger Emma Weiss, who could only finish ninth, with Caldwell third 100 points back.

Sportsbeat 2021

