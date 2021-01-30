Maxim Burov continued his dominant FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup season with a fifth aerials success in as many events in Minsk.

The Russian now has a mammoth lead in the World Cup standings, with 500 points, some 268 points clear of closest rival, compatriot Pavel Krotov.

Freestyle Skiing Smith claims record-breaking World Cup win in Idre Fjall 24/01/2021 AT 14:56

Stanislav Nikitin is third, after finishing runner-up to Burov in Minsk. Burov's score of 126.24 was 1.81 clear of Nikitin, while Lewis Irving of Canada completed the podium.

While Burov's World Cup success this year is in little doubt, the women's race is a little tighter after American Megan Nick's second success of the season.

Having won in Yaroslavl a fortnight ago, Nick repeated the trick in Belarus to close the gap on World Cup leader Laura Peel, who had won the first two events of the season.

Australian Peel remains the person to beat though, finishing second to lead the World Cup standings by 107 points from Winter Vinecki who finished third.

Nick is still in contention with two events to go, sitting 25 points further back.

Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing History-maker Vinecki and winning machine Burov take Moscow aerials triumphs 23/01/2021 AT 18:26