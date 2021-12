Freestyle Skiing

Canada's Marielle Thompson continues injury comeback with ski cross World Cup gold in Arosa

Canadian Marielle Thompson's comeback stepped up a gear in Arosa as she clinched ski cross World Cup gold, topping the podium for the first time since January 2020. The 29-year-old pipped Switzerland's own Fanny Smith to the finish line in a nail-biting finish, with compatriot Zoe Chore completing the medals by securing the bronze.

