Canadian duo dominate at Freestyle Ski World Cup

Drury held off the in-form Swede Viktor Andersson on the Swiss slopes, taking an early lead from the start gate and holding on to clinch the maximum haul of 1000 World Cup points.

And home favourite Alex Fiva scooped third, capitalising on an Adam Kappacher fall to seal the final spot on the Arosa podium.

While the Swiss skier was given a reprimand at the end of the race for the contact with Kappacher that prompted the fall he remained unfazed, basking in his glory alongside Drury, who earned back the overall World Cup lead with a stunning performance.

And in the women's competition it was Thompson who clinched the ultimate prize, holding off another home favourite in Fanny Smith under the atmospheric lights to take home the share of the spoils.

But she didn't have it all her own way, trailing Cross Alps Tour leader Sandra Naeslund at the beginning of the final until an error from the Swede saw her fall to third for just 600 World Cup points.

And it was precocious young talent Alexandra Edebo who just missed out on a spot on the podium in fourth, leaving reigning world champion Thompson celebrating once again.

Naesland remains in the lead of the overall standings in the women's competition despite her hegemony being toppled, with the next World Cup event in Innichen on Saturday.

Sportsbeat 2019