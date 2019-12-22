China dominate again on home soil at Aerials World Cup

Two-time world champion Qi won for the second time in as many days with a score of 128.05 to beat of Russia's Maxim Burov and in doing so maintain top spot in the Aerials standings.

Burov, the reigning world champion, finished on a score of 126.70 while China's double Olympic medallist Jia Zongyang took bronze this time with 123.90.

Xu, meanwhile, also doubled up as she scored 110.77 to win the women's event.

She beat reigning world champion Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya and Chinese Olympic bronze medallist Kong Fanyu into second and third with scores of 97.07 and 92.35 respectively.

But China's dominance did finally end in the team event where Russia's Bursov alongside Pavel Krotov and Liubov Nikitina claimed top spot with 316.66.

China claimed the other two podium places with Kong, Longxiao Yang and Jiaxu Sun winning silver on 312.12 ahead of individual winners Qi and Xu alongside Jia who scored 286.86.

Sportsbeat 2019