Claire and Ruud win in Seiseralm

Claire, 19, was a surprise selection for the United States' Winter Olympic squad two years ago but is showing exactly why she earned the nod, prevailing by more than five points in Italy.

A day full of promise but low in delivery saw each of the eight female finalists fail to land one of their runs but it was Claire who held her nerve when it mattered most to take gold.

A switch dub 9 on the second jump was the undoubted highlight, with the class shown in the rest of the run taking her to a score of 86.13.

That proved to be almost five points clear of the closest challengers, with Johanne Killi of Norway taking silver with 81.30 while bronze went to Canada's Elena Gaskell.

And it's those three who lead the way in the World Cup standings, with Killi and Giulia Tanno both on top spot with 104 points after a silver medal apiece this season.

Claire's victory in Italy takes her third alongside Tess Ledaux, the victor in her home Font Romeu last time out.

Fabian Boesch leads the men's standings after coming second in Seiseralm – but the Norwegian couldn't stop Ruud from taking his first win of the season.

A wallride to backside blind swap transfer on the wall to down rail was the best moment of a breathless effort from Norway's top talent on his way to scoring 92.91.

That performance was a class above with Boesch taking second in a score of 89.78 – impressive, nonetheless, but not enough to derail the 19-year-old World Championship silver medallist.

Colby Stevenson finished third and took home bronze in his first contest of the World Cup season, with the American joining the field at his home Mammoth Mountain Resort for the next round of action.

