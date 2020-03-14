Coronavirus cancellations hand Naeslund and Drury ski cross crystal globes

Women's over leader Naeslund was handed her second crystal globe as the Swedish skier finished 59 points ahead of second-placed Fanny Smith of Switzerland. Naeslund has been on the podium nine times this season, of which she took home three victories. The fight for the globe would have been in Smith's homeland, something which potentially would have given the Swiss ski cross star an advantage in attempting to dethrone Naeslund. Smith had claimed four wins already this season as well as three other podium spots, but her attempt to claim a first crystal globe since 2013 fell agonisingly short. Marielle Thompson of Canada finished the World Cup in third place for the second year in a row. In the men's competition, Drury received the crystal globe after having a big enough margin to ensure he could not be caught by his competitors. Drury has had the most successful season of his career to date, hitting first or second spot in seven out of the ten competitions.

Despite the lack of competition at the top, the battle for second and third place was still up for grabs but the cancellation means Ryan Regez of Switzerland collects silver after finishing 314 points behind Drury with a total of 454.

Third spot went to another Canadian, Olympic champion Brady Leman, with 428 points.

Austria's Thomas Mayrpeter and Canada's Courtney Hoffos were handed the Rookie of the Year awards, while the former's Canadian side picked up the Nation Cup after their undefeated season.

Sportsbeat 2020