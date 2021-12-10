Maxim Burov continued his dominant start to the Freestyle season, winning his third consecutive men's World Cup aerials title in Ruka with a superb jump in the final.

The Russian went into the event having already won back-to-back golds in Ruka last weekend and he completed the hat-trick with a score of 133.48 to top the podium.

Three-time world champion Burov finished ahead of Jia Zongyang once again, with the Chinese skier taking the silver for a second consecutive event with a score of 129.21.

Qi Guangpu joined his Chinese compatriot on the podium, clinching the bronze medal with a score of 123.98 to finish ahead of Burov's younger brother Ilya in fourth.

In the women's event, Ukrainian Anastasiya Novosad prevailed with a score of 98.70 as China's Xu Mengtao - winner of the second event of the season - settled for silver.

Xu finished second with a score of 91.83 while Novosad's Ukrainian teammate Olga Polyuk completed the podium, securing the bronze medal with a jump score of 79.75.

The result means Xu remains top of the aerials standings after three rounds on 220 points, with Novosad moving up to third (186) and China's Kong Fanyu in second (192).

