Canada's Mikael Kingsbury confirmed his status as moguls top dog with a second successive Freestyle World Championships gold in the discipline, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Victory for Kingsbury, the record 65-time World Cup winner, made it a third moguls world title to draw level with Frenchman Edgar Grospiron in the history books. His success in Kazakhstan follows victories in 2013 and 2019 to take his overall world golds tally to five, alongside his two dual moguls golds which he will aim to add to on Tuesday. The dominant 28-year-old has not enjoyed his best of seasons, having only made his comeback in February from fracturing the T4 and T5 vertebrae in his back. But, the time off has clearly not affected his performance levels as he registered the best scores for time, air and turns to earn a total score of 87.36 points. That was almost five points clear of Frenchman Benjamin Cavet in second with home favourite Pavel Kolmakov narrowly beaten into third with a score of 82.23.

Sportsbeat 2021

