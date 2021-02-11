Spain's Lucas Eguibar edged favourite Alessandro Haemmerle to claim a maiden global title in a dramatic men's snowboard cross final at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.

The 27-year-old - who had previously picked up world silver medals in both the individual and team events at Sierra Nevada four years ago - arrived at this year's competition in Idre, Sweden, without a podium place in this year's two World Cup events.

Haemmerle sits second in the overall snowboard cross World Cup rankings as it stands, and looked set to seal his first World Championships gold until he was pipped at the post by Eguibar, knocking the Austrian into second place.

Canadian youngster Eliot Grondin completed the podium in third, successfully building on the fine form that sees him sitting one place behind Haemmerle in the World Cup standings.

Eguibar said: "I can't believe it. I didn't start the season very well and I came here without a great feeling, but my team did such a good job.

"I was behind, but I knew I would be fast at the end. I just told myself to keep pushing."

