Great Britain's Ollie Davies narrowly missed out on a Ski Cross World Championship medal as evergreen Alex Fiva soared to a memorable maiden triumph at the age of 35.

Davies, 23, finished 29th at the 2019 renewal of the competition but delivered a scintillating performance to reach the 2021 final in Idre Fjall.

But he was unable to ascend the podium in Sweden as Switzerland's Fiva, who had never previously won a World Championship medal, toppled France's Francois Place to scoop gold.

Home favourite Erik Mobaerg finished third after a thrilling final in which Davies, 14th in his previous World Cup outing at the same venue, launched a searing late assault on the podium.

But Mobaerg, 23, held on to claim bronze while Fiva maintained his narrow advantage over Place to clinch his maiden World Championship title.

The Swiss flyer led from the front in Idre Fjall as Place, 31, remained in hot pursuit ahead of Mobaerg and Davies.

The front three remained closely congested throughout and while Place - and Davies - mounted late challenges for first and third, it was Fiva and Mobaerg who held on to cap a scintillating spectacle in the Swedish mountains.

Fiva, who became the first Swiss skier to win a World Championship medal, said: "I'm so happy because we really have a great team.

"Now I'm looking forward to coming home to celebrate with my loved ones."

Sandra Naeslund skied to her second World Championship triumph in the women's competition ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith and France's Alizee Baron.

Comeback queen Naeslund, 24, was competing in her first event of the season and emulated her 2017 victory with a brilliant display on home snow.

2018 Winter Olympic bronze medallist Smith remained in contention throughout but Naeslund, who finished ninth in her previous World Championship outing, held on to cap a memorable return to competition.

The result marked Smith's fifth World Championship medal - she was crowned champion in 2013 - and Baron's second consecutive bronze after the French ace also finished third in Utah two years ago.

Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein and Canada's Courtney Hoffos both missed out on the final and finished fourth and fifth respectively.

