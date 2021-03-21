Home favourite Fanny Smith clinched the third ski cross crystal globe of her career after recording a second-place finish at the final Freestyle Ski World Cup event of the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Sweden's world champion Sandra Naeslund won on the day after passing Smith just before the finish line, while France's Alizee Baron completed the podium in third.

But despite missing out on the line the day belonged to world silver medallist Smith, who added an 11th podium finish this season to her tally to lift the Globe at her home resort for the second time.

Naeslund said: "It's been really tight racing with Fanny all the time and it's really fun. With this course, I really had no idea how to deal with the start and I wasn't feeling comfortable.

"But I quickly began to feel good. When Fanny passed me, I did a really good turn and just skied fast, and I'm really happy I managed to get over the line today."

In the men's competition, Canada's Reece Howden was crowned the overall World Cup ski cross champion, despite failing to make it past the quarter-finals in Veysonnaz.

It is the second consecutive year the globe has been awarded to a male Canadian athlete - after Kevin Drury last time out - and 22-year-old Howden's win also earned him the rookie of the year title at the season finals.

Germany's Florian Wilmsmann was the men's winner on the day, with his compatriot Tim Hronek finishing third behind France's Jonathan Midol in second.

