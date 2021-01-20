Switzerland's Fanny Smith equalled the record for FIS Ski Cross World Cup victories after topping the women's ranks on the first of three days of competition in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

The 28-year-old Olympic bronze medallist won both her quarter and semi-final heats before easing to victory in the big final, ahead of Canada's Marielle Thompson and compatriot Talina Gantenbein in second and third respectively.

The win sees Smith match Ophelie David's record of 26 Ski Cross World Cup wins and leaves her 139 points ahead of reigning world champion Thompson at the top of the Ski Cross standings after five of 12 races.

Smith said: "I don't really think about records, I only think about skiing and giving my best. I really like coming here - it's a really nice course, it's really tough physically and you have to be on top of your game."

In the men's event France's Bastien Midol claimed his first World Cup win of the season, while home favourite Viktor Andersson picked up silver and world champion Francois Place completed the podium.

Canada's Reece Howden remains top of the overall ski cross standings, having finished fifth overall in Idre Fjall.

Sportsbeat 2021

