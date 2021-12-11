American Alex Ferreira and China's Ailing Eileen Gu opened their halfpipe World Cup seasons by topping the podium at Copper Mountain Resort with impeccable first runs.

2018 PyeongChang silver medallist Ferreira made a triumphant return to competition just a few months after the 27-year-old underwent neck surgery to relieve nerve pain.

Ad

The victory was his first in World Cup competition in over four years, earning the gold medal with a score of 93.50 to boost his prospects of securing an Olympic spot.

Freestyle Skiing Dominant Burov wins World Cup gold again in Ruka 17 HOURS AGO

Reigning World Champion Nico Porteous of New Zealand came closest to overhauling Ferreira but his first run score of 92.25 was only good enough for second place in the end.

Canadian Brendan Mackay also managed to score in the 90-point range, completing the podium with his second run of 91.50, while American Birk Irving finished fourth with 88.25.

"I'm just so grateful to be here," Ferreira said. "I've actually never done well in Copper - it's my first win here, my first podium here ever. I had neck surgery about five months ago.

"And I'm so grateful to everyone who played in role in getting me back to where I needed to be and so grateful to be on the podium with these real gentlemen."

In the women's event, Gu followed up her big air win six days earlier with her second career halfpipe World Cup win, scoring 90.50 in her first run to take top spot.

Canada's Rachael Karker saved her best until last as she finished runner-up with a third run score of 90.00 while Estonian Kelly Sildaru was third with her second run of 88.75.

"The conditions were really tough," said Gu. "It snowed overnight and it's still snowing right now, so that affected me a lot and I had to make some last minute changes to my run.

"I wasn't able to do a lot of the tricks I've been working on early in the season. But the conditions were the same for everybody and I'm happy I was able to put the run that I did.

"I love competing with all the girls. I feel like halfpipe skiing, and just women's freeskiing in general is at a really progressive point right now and it's super exciting to be a part of it.

"Being able to have play any little part in that progression is a huge deal for me."

Freestyle Skiing Dominant Burov wins World Cup gold again in Ruka 20 HOURS AGO