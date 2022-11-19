Olympic champion Birk Ruud and fellow Norwegian Johanne Killi took the first golds of the new FIS Slopestyle World Cup season in Stubai, Austria on Saturday.

Ruud, 22, who won gold at the inaugural Big Air event in Beijing nine months ago, scored 88.96 on his winning run to edge out Andri Ragettli from Switzerland, 87.38.

Behind the reigning Slopestyle World Cup champion came USA's Colby Stevenson with 85.68.

For 2019 World silver medallist Ruud, it has been a perfect start to the season, after winning the first Big Air World Cup in Chur, Switzerland in October.

Meanwhile, seven-time X Games medallist Killi wrapped up her first World Cup win since 2018 with her first run, scoring 81.24.

2021/22 Slopestyle crystal globe winner and Olympic bronze medallist Kelly Sildaru took the silver with 78.22, and closely following the Estonian was United States' Grace Henderson.

The 21-year-old stepped up to the World Cup podium for the first time on her 11th attempt, needing to up her second run to 76.58 to overtake Canada's Megan Oldham.

