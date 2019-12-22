Flawless Gremaud takes Atlanta gold

The Swiss skier sat out last weekend's final in Beijing after a crash in training but rebounded perfectly to take top spot in qualification, and then in the main event in the USA.

She scored 180.75 overall thanks in part to a left double cork 1260 safety, securing her second win of the season.

"I wasn't doing well in Beijing,” said Gremaud.

"I'm happy I skipped it so I could give my all today. It's great to be out here pushing limits. It makes me so happy. It's so fun."

Silver went to Gremaud's teammate Giulia Tanno, who tops the overall standings, while Great Britain's Isabel Atkin finished third.

In the men's event, home favourite Alex Hall walked away with the gold by just one point from France's Antoine Adelisse.

He scored 187.50, while Canada's Teal Harle earned bronze.

Sportsbeat 2019