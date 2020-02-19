Freestyle Skiing's rising star Brayden Kuroda dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man," Freestyle Canada Chief Executive Officer Peter Judge said in a news release.

Described as a special young man with an infectious smile, Freestyle Canada said Kuroda's passion and natural talent were all contributing to propel him quickly through the freestyle pathway.

The freestyle skier, who had dreams of becoming a surgeon after pursuing his Olympic ambition, made his World Cup debut on his birthday three weeks ago when he finished 34th in Tremblant.

A week later Kuroda was the third highest Canadian on home soil at the world cup event in Calgary where he finished 25th.

The statement from Freestyle Canada added:

" The hearts, thoughts and prayer of our entire community go out to Brayden's team mate, friends and family - most particularly Ben and Berva Kuroda, his ever proud mother and father. "

"Brayden was a very special young man. His infectious smile and passion for the sport of Freestyle skiing inspired our community. He always found the time to give back, underscoring how important it was to him personally to be a good role model on and off the hill and to encourage young athletes to reach their goals."