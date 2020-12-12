Benjamin Cavet won a World Cup moguls event for the second time in his career with victory at Idre Fjall.

The Frenchman finished 14th in the season opener in Finland last week but was not to be denied top spot on the podium in Sweden.

The 26-year-old sat in second place after the first final with his score of 82.25 only bettered by Ikuma Horishima of Japan.

Horishima faltered second time around and had to settle for sixth while Cavet profited, storming with gold thanks to a points tally of 83.71 from the judges.

He was joined by Australia’s Brodie Summers on the podium, finishing with a score of 81.84 from the second final while third place went to Nick Page of the United States.

Despite his setback, Horishima maintains top spot in the World Cup standings with a total of 140 points following two outings.

Summers’ second place takes him to second overall while Cavet is now up to third following his victory at Idre Fjall.

This moguls event is the first of a double-header in Sweden, with the same location playing host to the third World Cup competition of the season on Sunday.

Sportsbeat 2020

