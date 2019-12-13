GB's Atkin takes first World Cup win in Copper

The Brit, who finished second in qualifying earlier this week, scored 87.75 in her first run to finish top, while Brita Sigourney of the USA and Rachael Karker of Canada finished second and third with 85.00 and 81.75 points respectively.

It is a sign of remarkable progress for 16-year-old Atkin, younger sister of Olympic medallist Izzy, who finished 14th in the same event last year on her World Cup debut.

Meanwhile in the men's final, America's Aaron Blunck topped the podium with 87.00 points after an impressive second run in Copper.

He was followed by compatriot David Wise in second, while Noah Bowman of Canada finished third

Sportsbeat 2019