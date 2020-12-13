Low visibility prevented the men's dual moguls final taking place as Matt Graham and Ludvig Fjallstrom were declared joint winners at the Freestyle Ski World Cup in Idre Fjall.

Graham and Fjallstrom toppled both Bradley Wilson and Jordan Kober in their respective semi-finals and while the stage was set for a grandstand finale, conditions meant both skiers tied for first place.

Freestyle Skiing Peerless Perrine makes it three from three in Idre Fjall AN HOUR AGO

America's Wilson and Canadian star Kober also finished joint third after their runs to the small finals in Sweden.

Frenchman Benjamin Cavet had triumphed in Saturday's standard moguls, but it was Australian star Graham and home favourite Fjallstrom who stole the show in the dual event on Sunday.

Graham, 26, toppled Wilson with a total score of 81.06 in his semi-final, while Scandinavian star Fjallstrom, one year Graham's senior, racked up 79.74 points to beat Kober.

The pair were due to go toe-to-toe in a thrilling final but poor visibility in the Swedish mountains prevented the showdown from taking place.

Fjallstrom sits joint with Japan's Ikuma Horishima â€“ who finished eighth on Sunday â€“ at the summit of the overall standings on 172 points, while Graham is closely behind on 149.

Switzerland's Marco Tade, who finished fifth in Idre Fjall, lies in fourth just two points behind Graham.

The next moguls event of the season will take place in Calgary at the end of January, where the field's top skiers will be hoping for better conditions as the campaign starts to enter full swing.

Freestyle Skiing Laffont doubles up with impressive World Cup win in Sweden YESTERDAY AT 15:51