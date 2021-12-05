Eileen Gu and Matej Svancer pulled off remarkable routines to claim Big Air World Cup golds at the Steamboat Resort.

Gu, who scooped World Championship and X-Games bronze last year, was competing at her maiden World Cup event and wowed the Colorado crowd from the outset.

After a left double 1080 safety to Japan grab on her first run, the 18-year-old soared into the lead on her second run with a right double 1260 safety grab.

With none of the chasing pack able to overhaul her on the final run, Gu was left with essentially a victory lap and used it to break new ground.

She put down a right double cork 1440, becoming the first woman ever to land the trick in any freestyle skiing competition in the process, and ended with a score of 184.25 out of a possible 200.

"I made that decision (to do the double cork 1440) probably after I landed my second run," she said.

"I had a super good early season camp out in Europe where I learned the 1440, did the worldâ€™s first, and I had landed it enough that I felt comfortable to do it today.

"The boys were so inspiring out here throwing absolutely insane tricks, so I really wanted to represent the women as well and kind of step it up to the next level."

Franceâ€™s Tess Ledeux, who won Octoberâ€™s opening Big Air event of the season in Chur, was second with Norwayâ€™s Johanna Killi completing the podium.

The menâ€™s event saw 17-year-old Svancer reign supreme as he nailed a new routine in style.

In his second run, he succeeded with a left nosebutter triple cork 1980 safety - a move he had never attempted before - and a score of 188.50 was enough for his second consecutive Big Air World Cup win.

"Iâ€™m kinda having fun out there," the Austrian said.

"It was kind of sketchy to try it today because I didnâ€™t know if I was going to stick it or not, so I was nervous, but I had fun.

"I donâ€™t really think about winning too much. Iâ€™m mostly just thinking about the trick I want to stomp."

The USAâ€™s Alex Hall and Franceâ€™s Antoine Adelisse took silver and bronze respectively.

